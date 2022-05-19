Everything Everything – “Jennifer”

New Music May 19, 2022 7:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Very soon, UK art-rockers Everything Everything will release their new album Raw Data Feel. Starting in February, the band released a lead single, “Bad Friday,” which was followed by “Teletype,” “Pizza Boy,” and “I Want A Love Like This.” Now, Everything Everything has shared another album cut called “Jennifer,” which also has a music video directed by Krishna Muthurangu.

Over a spritely post-punk beat, the band spins a yarn about a woman in a toxic-sounding relationship: “Jennifer is on her way home / Then she remembers her life is like a nightmare / Walking in circles and wasting her time / Pretty soon she will be crying in the kitchen / Cos she got no way to get out.”

Listen to and watch “Jennifer” below.

Raw Data Feel is out 5/20 via Infinity Industries / AWAL.

