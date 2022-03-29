Everything Everything – “I Want A Love Like This”

Everything Everything are releasing a new album, Raw Data Feel, in May, the follow-up to 2020’s Re-Animator. The UK band has shared two songs from it so far, “Bad Friday” and “Teletype,” and today they’re back with another song, “”I Want A Love Like This.”

“This song started as a challenge Alex set Jon to demo a “4-chord banger” that he could put through a particular rhythmic processor on his home-made modular synthesiser,” the band shared in a statement. “It’s another very instinctive and impulsive composition, talking about a new relationship and a feel of optimism and possibility.”

Watch a video for the track below.

Raw Data Feel is out 5/20 via Infinity Industries / AWAL.