Next month, the team of Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler will release their album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart. Buckley is an Oscar-nominated movie star, and if you’ve seen Wild Rose, then you already know she can sing. Butler was the guitar wizard in Suede when that band made their first two albums, and he’s gone on to a lot of other projects since then. The two of them have been working on music together for a few years, and we’ve already posted their early singles “The Eagle & The Dove” and “Seven Red Rose Tattoos.” Today, they’ve shared another one.

The title track from For All Our Days That Tear The Heart is a slow, meditative track that leaves a lot of room for Buckley’s voice. She absolutely takes up that room, howling with serious force over an ornately sculpted backdrop. The whole thing reminds me a bit of Is This Desire?-era PJ Harvey. The song’s video, from director Harvey Pearson, is a series of black-and-white studies of different people’s faces, including those of Buckley and Butler. Check it out below.

In related news, Jessie Buckley is the star of Men, the atmospheric new Alex Garland horror film. Like past Garland movies, Men has a score from Portishead members Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury. The film and the soundtrack are both out today, and you can stream the soundtrack below.

<a href="https://invada.bandcamp.com/album/men-original-motion-picture-soundtrack">Men (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barow</a>

For All Our Days That Tear The Heart is out 6/10 on EMI. The Men soundtrack is out now on Barrow’s Invada label.