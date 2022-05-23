The Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic Elvis hits theaters on June 24, and it’s going to come with a star-studded soundtrack. We already knew that there would be contributions from Doja Cat and Kacey Musgraves — Doja’s song “Vegas” is already out and Musgraves recorded a cover of “Can’t Help Falling In Love” — and today the full contributor list has been announced.

The Elvis soundtrack will feature previously unreleased “original songs and recordings” by Presley himself, the film’s star Austin Butler, and a whole bunch more: Tame Impala, Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Eminem & Cee-Lo Green, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Måneskin, Swae Lee & Diplo, Yola, and more.

No release date for the soundtrack has been officially announced, though presumably it will come out the same day as the film (June 24). Also no word on what exactly everyone’s contributions will be.