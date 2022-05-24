Carlos Truly – “Vessel”

Carlos Truly – "Vessel"

Natalie Piserchio

May 24, 2022
0

Carlos Hernandez (of Ava Luna) is releasing a new album as Carlos Truly, Not Mine, at the beginning of July. He’s shared two tracks — “108th” and “New Growth” — from it so far, and today he’s back with a third, the brief but enveloping “Vessel,” which is co-produced by Nick Hakim.

“Spoiler alert, our bodies are all we’ve got. I see this as a love song, but not just in that way of being infatuated with someone, but really like, this person has nurtured me, nurtured growth in me,” Hernandez said in a statement, continuing:

“This vessel is a border, a line I can’t cross, til you carry me over, now I’m bathed in sun.” You could say I’m singing from the POV of a house plant — the perfect example of a beautiful creature who transcends their vessel via acts of love. The vessel in that case is a limitation but it’s also an invitation, like, is it a weakness to admit that love helps you grow? Even in spaces where you would otherwise wither? I think not!”

Listen below.

Not Mine is out 7/1 via Bayonet Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff





