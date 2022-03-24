Ava Luna’s Carlos Hernandez has his own project known as Carlos Truly, and today he’s announced a new album called Not Mine, which is out in July. Lead single “108th,” which was co-produced by Hernandez’s brother Tony Seltzer, is groovy and warm and nostalgic. “No we can’t claim that old spot up by 108th/ Even though that’s where we sat,” he reminisces on it. “That third shift when you kissed me once/ I kissed you once, and that was that.”

“I went to high school on E. 94th street, so most of my first relationship played out in its paths and woods,” Hernandez reflected in a statement. “That really is a moment frozen in time for me, a personal history– and yet, let’s take a moment to acknowledge how our personal histories play out in a continuum, and how every inch of ground we walk is shared with the histories and stories of everyone who came before. This land was stolen, then stolen again, then stolen again — all so she and I could share our beautiful moment.”

Watch a video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “New Growth”

02 “Why Suffer??”

03 “Dumb Desire”

04 “Vessel”

05 “108th”

06 “(my turn)”

07 “Breakdown”

08 “Cold Hands”

09 “A Strange Bird”

10 “Your Sound”

11 “Quietness”

Not Mine is out 7/1 via Bayonet Records. Pre-order it here.