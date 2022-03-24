Carlos Truly – “108th”

New Music March 24, 2022 1:03 PM By James Rettig
0

Carlos Truly – “108th”

New Music March 24, 2022 1:03 PM By James Rettig
0

Ava Luna’s Carlos Hernandez has his own project known as Carlos Truly, and today he’s announced a new album called Not Mine, which is out in July. Lead single “108th,” which was co-produced by Hernandez’s brother Tony Seltzer, is groovy and warm and nostalgic. “No we can’t claim that old spot up by 108th/ Even though that’s where we sat,” he reminisces on it. “That third shift when you kissed me once/ I kissed you once, and that was that.”

“I went to high school on E. 94th street, so most of my first relationship played out in its paths and woods,” Hernandez reflected in a statement. “That really is a moment frozen in time for me, a personal history– and yet, let’s take a moment to acknowledge how our personal histories play out in a continuum, and how every inch of ground we walk is shared with the histories and stories of everyone who came before. This land was stolen, then stolen again, then stolen again — all so she and I could share our beautiful moment.”

Watch a video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “New Growth”
02 “Why Suffer??”
03 “Dumb Desire”
04 “Vessel”
05 “108th”
06 “(my turn)”
07 “Breakdown”
08 “Cold Hands”
09 “A Strange Bird”
10 “Your Sound”
11 “Quietness”

Not Mine is out 7/1 via Bayonet Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Jack White Crash Beck’s Set With A Chumbawamba Cover

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Bryan Adams’ “Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman”

2 days ago 0

‘90s Alt-Rock Fest Flannel Nation Announces Inaugural Lineup

1 day ago 0

Denzel Curry Made A Freewheeling, Therapeutic Rap Opus

2 days ago 0

Modest Mouse Are Writing Music With Johnny Marr Again

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest