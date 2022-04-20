Carlos Truly – “New Growth”

Natalie Piserchio

New Music April 20, 2022 2:37 PM By James Rettig
0

Carlos Truly – “New Growth”

Natalie Piserchio

New Music April 20, 2022 2:37 PM By James Rettig
0

Ava Luna’s Carlos Hernandez is releasing a new album as Carlos Truly, Not Mine, in the summer. He announced it last month with “108th,” and today he’s back with another single from it, “New Growth.” “To me this song sounds like turbulence vs calm, the tension between aspiration and frustration, knowing there’s so much to do but feeling stuck,” Hernandez said in a statement, continuing:

Waiting and waiting, waiting and walking, looking inward, and finding a sort of battleground there. “Waiting on that new growth” — have you ever felt like you’re not in control of your own destiny? This is partially a quarantine song, but really I was thinking beyond that, like how can we challenge ourselves to stay active and alert, even when it’s hard, even when it’s exhausting. “If I put it into words like a ladder laid out, it’ll come across in the recount” is just a fancy way of saying, keep writing, keep telling stories, keep reaching outwards!!

Listen below.

Not Mine is out 7/1 via Bayonet Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Moreish Idols – “Speedboat”

3 hours ago 0

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

2 days ago 0

Greta Van Fleet Singer Acknowledges Appropriating Indigenous Culture

1 day ago 0

Aimee Mann Covers Steely Dan After Getting Dropped From Their Tour

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest