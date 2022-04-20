Carlos Truly – “New Growth”

Ava Luna’s Carlos Hernandez is releasing a new album as Carlos Truly, Not Mine, in the summer. He announced it last month with “108th,” and today he’s back with another single from it, “New Growth.” “To me this song sounds like turbulence vs calm, the tension between aspiration and frustration, knowing there’s so much to do but feeling stuck,” Hernandez said in a statement, continuing:

Waiting and waiting, waiting and walking, looking inward, and finding a sort of battleground there. “Waiting on that new growth” — have you ever felt like you’re not in control of your own destiny? This is partially a quarantine song, but really I was thinking beyond that, like how can we challenge ourselves to stay active and alert, even when it’s hard, even when it’s exhausting. “If I put it into words like a ladder laid out, it’ll come across in the recount” is just a fancy way of saying, keep writing, keep telling stories, keep reaching outwards!!

Not Mine is out 7/1 via Bayonet Records. Pre-order it here.