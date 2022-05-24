Watch Harry Styles Cover Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream”

News May 24, 2022 10:52 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Harry Styles Cover Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream”

News May 24, 2022 10:52 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Harry Styles is taking Wet Leg on tour with him in Australia next year, and in a visit to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to support his new album Harry’s House, he gave his fans a taste of his support act’s material — not that anyone in the BBC’s real-life vicinity is unfamiliar with the Band To Watch alums at this point after their debut album posted one of this year’s biggest UK chart debuts.

In the Live Lounge, Styles played “Wet Dream,” the one with the lyrics about “touching yourself” and “Buffalo ’66 on DVD,” and he of course did not bother to alter the pronouns because he is Harry Styles! Personally I would have liked to see him reciprocate Arcade Fire’s “As It Was” cover from BBC Radio 6 Music, but this was fine too. Watch below.

As for Styles’ North American dates, you can find them here.

@wetlegband #stitch with @bbcradio1 #wetleg #harrystyles ♬ original sound – WET LEG

Related

Love What You’ve Done With The Place, Harry
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

6 days ago 0

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

2 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Halsey Says Label Won’t Release New Song Without Viral TikTok: “They Are Doing This To Basically Every Artist”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest