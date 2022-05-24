Watch Harry Styles Cover Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream”

Harry Styles is taking Wet Leg on tour with him in Australia next year, and in a visit to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to support his new album Harry’s House, he gave his fans a taste of his support act’s material — not that anyone in the BBC’s real-life vicinity is unfamiliar with the Band To Watch alums at this point after their debut album posted one of this year’s biggest UK chart debuts.

In the Live Lounge, Styles played “Wet Dream,” the one with the lyrics about “touching yourself” and “Buffalo ’66 on DVD,” and he of course did not bother to alter the pronouns because he is Harry Styles! Personally I would have liked to see him reciprocate Arcade Fire’s “As It Was” cover from BBC Radio 6 Music, but this was fine too. Watch below.

As for Styles’ North American dates, you can find them here.