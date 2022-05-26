beabadoobee – “Lovesong”

In March, beabadoobee announced her sophomore album, Beatopia. So far, we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Talk” and “See You Soon.” Today, she’s back with another one.

The latest preview of Beatopia is called “Lovesong.” “‘Lovesong’ is a song that I had bits written for since my second ever EP,” beabadoobee said in a statement. “The chorus was actually already written since Loveworm, I just didn’t have any chords to sing it with. It’s actually written in a really strange tuning that I forget. And, yeah, it’s just another sweet love song. It was one of the last songs I recorded for Beatopia.”

Check it out below.

Beatopia is out 7/15 on Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.

