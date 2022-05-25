Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “The Sleeper”
Back in March, Orlando Higginbottom announced he’d released the first Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs album in 10 years, When The Lights Go. So far, we’ve heard two songs from it: “Blood In The Snow” and “Crosswalk.” Today, he’s back with another one.
Higginbottom’s latest is called “The Sleeper.” The song was recorded when Higginbottom was younger, and a press release describes him as originally thinking of it as a love song but later realizing it was a “cry for help for someone feeling undeserving of love.” Musically, it’s a little more ballad-y than what we’ve heard from When The Lights Go thus far.
Check it out below.
When The Lights Go is out 7/22 via Nice Age. Pre-order it here.