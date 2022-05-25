Back in March, Orlando Higginbottom announced he’d released the first Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs album in 10 years, When The Lights Go. So far, we’ve heard two songs from it: “Blood In The Snow” and “Crosswalk.” Today, he’s back with another one.

Higginbottom’s latest is called “The Sleeper.” The song was recorded when Higginbottom was younger, and a press release describes him as originally thinking of it as a love song but later realizing it was a “cry for help for someone feeling undeserving of love.” Musically, it’s a little more ballad-y than what we’ve heard from When The Lights Go thus far.

Check it out below.

When The Lights Go is out 7/22 via Nice Age. Pre-order it here.