Flea will always be best-known as the slap-bass master behind the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and this is a fine vocation. But ever since the early ’80s, Flea has also maintained a side hustle as a character actor. He’s got a great slimy presence, and he’s also got good taste. The man made his debut in the rumble scene from Coppola’s The Outsiders, and his filmography is full of good shit: Suburbia, Back To The Future II and III, My Own Private Idaho, a classic Simpsons, The Chase, The Big Lebowski, Fear & Loathing In Las Vegas, Baby Driver, Queen & Slim. Today, Flea has also joined the extended Star Wars universe.

Today, Disney+ has posted the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which Ewan McGregor returns in the titular role. The show already has a cast full of notable figures: Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Jimmy Smits are back to reprise their parts from the prequels. And Flea appears to have a pretty major role — much bigger than the one that his fellow California bass wizard Thundercat played on The Book Of Boba Fett recently.

Spoilers here: Flea plays Vect Nakru, a bounty hunter hired to abduct a baby Princess Leia. He seems like a real dick! I half-watched the first episode this morning, so I don’t know where this particular storyline is going, but I bet Leia will be OK. Someone has already set some of Flea’s scene’s to “Californication.” Here, observe:

