Maggie Rogers – “Want Want”

Quil Lemons

New Music June 1, 2022 2:04 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Maggie Rogers – “Want Want”

Quil Lemons

New Music June 1, 2022 2:04 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Back in March, Maggie Rogers announced her sophomore album, Surrender. Then, in April, we got our first preview by way of “That’s Where I Am.” Today, Rogers is back with another one.

The latest song from Surrender is called “Want Want.” Rogers began writing the song with Del Water Gap in Maine during quarantine. The two of them then fleshed it out with Kid Harpoon while working on the album at New York’s Electric Lady Studios and Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath.

“Want Want” also comes with a video directed by Warren Fu, featuring Rogers performing the song in a Koreatown karaoke bar in New York. Check it out below.

Surrender is out 7/29 via Capitol.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

3 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Announce More Reunion Shows

1 day ago 0

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage, Appears In Paul McCartney’s Tour Visuals

3 days ago 0

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Is Having Another Moment Thanks To Stranger Things Plot Point

3 days ago 0

Dave Navarro Has Been Sick Since December With Long COVID

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest