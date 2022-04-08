Last week, Maggie Rogers announced her sophomore album, Surrender, which was written after she took a step back from music and started studying at Harvard Divinity School. But she’s back now, with an album that’s due out in July that was co-produced by Rogers and Kid Harpoon and was recorded in three studios: Electric Lady in New York, Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Bath, and her parents’ garage. Today, we’re getting our first taste of the album with lead single “That’s Where I Am.” The NYC-set video features cameos from Hamilton Leithauser and David Byrne. Check it out below.

Surrender is out 7/29 via Capitol.