Six years ago, the singer-songwriter and NYU student Maggie Rogers had a viral classroom moment with Pharrell, and she released her debut single “Alaska.” That built up a whole lot of buzz, and Rogers signed with Capitol. She released her debut EP Now That The Light Is Fading in 2016, and she followed that with her first album Heard It In A Past Life two years later. That album debuted at #2. Rogers performed on SNL and at the Democratic National Convention, got nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy, and cracked the Hot 100 when she got together with Phoebe Bridgers to cover the Goo Goo Dolls. Things were going very, very well for Maggie Rogers, and then she took a step back.

Around the same time that the pandemic came to the US, Maggie Rogers made a conscious decision to take a break from the music industry. She moved to coastal Maine and started studying at Harvard Divinity School — that Rivers Cuomo/Robin Pecknold of hugely successful artists who take a step back by going to an Ivy League school. But like Cuomo and Pecknold before her, Maggie Rogers is now coming back.

Today, Maggie Rogers has announced that her second album Surrender is coming out this summer. Rogers co-produced the LP with past collaborator Kid Harpoon, and she recorded it in three studios — Electric Lady in New York, Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Bath, and her parents’ garage. Rogers hasn’t released a new single yet, but she has shared an album trailer, which she co-directed with Michael Scanlon. It features a little bit of music; there’s some revved-up electric guitar in there, which suggests a real departure. It’s also got Rogers reading a poem, or maybe delivering some spoken song lyrics, about falling in love and fighting for control. Check out the trailer below.

Surrender is out 7/29 on Capitol.

