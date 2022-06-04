As you no doubt already know, Japanese Breakfast love a good cover song. And on Thursday night, they got the opportunity to add a new one to their already robust catalog by joining NY chip-tuners Anamanaguchi on a version of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game soundtrack cut “Black Sheep.”

Anamanaguchi are currently touring the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game soundtrack, which they scored. It was released in 2010 along with Edgar Wright’s movie adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series.

Playing through the entire soundtrack at Music Hall Of Williamsburg, Anamanaguchi and Japanese Breakfast recreated the iconic movie moment. In the original film, Brie Larson (in an early role) sings “Black Sheep” in the fictional band Clash At Demonhead. “Black Sheep” was also originally written and performed by Metric, and both versions are available to stream on the official Scott Pilgrim soundtrack.

Also during the set, Anamanaguchi played “Bosozoku GF” (from their 2013 album Endless Fantasy) for the first time since 2015. Watch some fan-shot footage below.

played black sheep with @Jbrekkie last night in NYC 💕 🎸 🐑 🫡 pic.twitter.com/HNyAWeLTiH — Anamanaguchi (@anamanaguchi) June 3, 2022

Here's a closer shot! Sorry it's shaky since y'all were AMAZING! I was the homie in the rose floral print shirt on stage left! pic.twitter.com/e3Wykvm5t1 — Kai (@Syberkai) June 3, 2022

SETLIST:

