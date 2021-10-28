Japanese Breakfast – “Say It Ain’t So” (Weezer Cover)

Following Patti Smith and Faye Webster, Japanese Breakfast is the latest artist to record a Live At Electric Lady EP for Spotify. The EP, featuring accompaniment from the Quartet 121 string section, includes newly recorded live versions Jubilee tracks, songs from Michelle Zauner’s side project BUMPER and previous band Little Big League, and a cover of Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So,” which was originally recorded at Electric Lady.

“Recording at Electric Lady was truly the perfect experience,” Zauner says. “The longer I’ve worked as a recording artist, the more I’ve realized it’s the simple, stripped down songs that are the hardest to get right. Having the opportunity to revisit the core catalog of my songwriting in a room with so much history, surrounded by engineers and gear of the highest caliber, it was just a dream come true.”

“I played a very sloppy basement cover of ‘Say It Ain’t So’ once with my band in college, so it was fun to revisit it from the opposite angle, stripped down with a string quartet,” she adds. “Craig Hendrix did the arrangement and Quartet 121 performed the hell out of it.” Stream Japanese Breakfast’s cover and the rest of the Live At Electric Lady EP below.