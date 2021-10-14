Faye Webster – “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” (Fleet Foxes Cover)

Faye Webster – “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” (Fleet Foxes Cover)

New Music October 14, 2021 8:13 AM By Peter Helman

Faye Webster has released Live At Electric Lady, another EP from the same series that previously brought us Patti Smith covering Stevie Wonder. Every Live At Electric Lady release features a cover of a song connected to the famed studio’s history, and Webster’s has her taking on Fleet Foxes’ Crack-Up cut “If You Need, Keep Time On Me,” which was originally recorded at Electric Lady.

“Recording at Electric Lady Studios was a rare experience, especially because I was able to bring musicians who have been with me since my early days in Athens and Atlanta,” Webster says in a statement. “It was special, and I’m still processing it.” Listen to Webster’s cover of “If You Need, Keep Time On Me,” and the rest of her Live At Electric Lady EP, below.

