Jeff Tweedy – “Big Time” (Angel Olsen Cover)

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

New Music June 4, 2022 6:42 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Jeff Tweedy – “Big Time” (Angel Olsen Cover)

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

New Music June 4, 2022 6:42 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

On Friday, Angel Olsen released her excellent new album Big Time. Wilco’s new album Cruel Country also came out recently — just last month — so it’s a nice cross-promotional move to see Jeff Tweedy covering Olsen’s title track.

Sharing the cover via a post on his Substack, Tweedy wrote: “Here’s a song I learned from Angel Olsen’s new record that came out TODAY!” He also uploaded some photos he took with Olsen when she visited him a few years ago. “Normally I put songs behind the paywall, but this album is brand-new and lovely, and I want everyone with ears to hear it,” he wrote. Once Olsen saw Tweedy’s cover, she shared her appreciation, tweeting: “Jeff!!! Covering ‘Big Time’! I owe you one @JeffTweedy.”

Check out Tweedy’s “Big Time” cover here.

Both Big Time and Cruel Country are out now.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Wilco Cruel Country

Related

Premature Evaluation: Angel Olsen Big Time
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

1 day ago 0

Porno For Pyros Announce More Reunion Shows

4 days ago 0

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Autopsy Episode About His Dad: “Fuck Everyone That Works On This Show”

3 days ago 0

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest