Back in March, Air member JB Dunckel announced his new solo album Carbon, the followup to 2018’s H+. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Corporate Sunset” and “Zombie Park.” Today, he’s back with another.

The latest preview of Carbon is called “Shogun.” It was inspired by the clothing of Japanese emperors of the past. Along with the track, Dunckel has also shared a performance video from Air’s Studio Atlas, where he recorded Carbon.

Check it out below.

Carbon is out 6/24.