Next month, the veteran Toronto indie rockers Metric will release their new album Formentera. It’s named after an island off the coast of Spain — a fantasy destination for the members of Metric, who, like most of us, couldn’t go anywhere during the pandemic. Metric have already shared the early singles “All Comes Crashing” and “Doomscroller,” and now they’re back with another one.

The new song “What Feels Like Eternity” kicks off with a jittery stop-start groove before locking into something bright and anthemic. The track has a nice sense of tension and release — almost like Metric are trying to capture the uncertainty of everyday life but still can’t resist the urge to rock out. In the video, director and regular Metric collaborator Justin Broadbent films the band looking glamorous and rocking what appears to be a practice space. Check it out below.

Formentera is out 7/8.

Tom Breihan Staff

