Metric – “Doomscroller”

Last month, the underrated Canadian rock denizens Metric announced a new album, Formentera, their first since 2018’s Art Of Doubt. The punchy lead single “All Comes Crashing was the first we heard from it, and today they’re back with the album’s second single, “Doomscroller,” the track which their upcoming tour is named after.

“Justin [Broadbent] captured rare studio footage of the recording of ‘Doomscroller’ and we used it like a visual anchor, as evocative places outside the room keep creeping in,” Emily Haines said in a statement. “These traces of life on earth that appear and disappear throughout the song subtly mirror the shifting moods of the music.”

Check it out below.

Formentera is out 7/8.