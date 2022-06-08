Next month, Chicago’s Beach Bunny will release their sophomore album, Emotional Creature. So far, the indie-pop cover stars have shared lead single “Oxygen,” “Fire Escape,” “Karate” (with a video featuring a cameo from Bob Odenkirk), and now they’re back with another new single and video: “Entropy.”

Like the previous Emotional Creature offerings, “Entropy” is a Y2K-era pop-rock blast, full of melodic guitar riffs, which are punctuated by Lili Trifilio’s yearning vocals. The video, meanwhile, continues down the previously discussed sci-fi aesthetic, with the band crafting a full action-adventure storyline inspired by Star Wars and Star Trek.

Watch below.

TOURDATES:

06/05-08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera A La Ciutat

06/10-12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/13 – Athens, GR @ Plisskën Festival

06/15 – London, UK @ Camden Assembly SOLD OUT

07/22-24 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean SOLD OUT

07/30-31 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/08 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

08/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage SOLD OUT

08/28 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music and Arts Festival

09/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

09/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

09/11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

09/13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

09/14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

10/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord SOLD OUT

11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

11/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo

11/04 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

11/05 – Brussels, BE @ La Botanique

11/06 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

11/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

11/11- Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/12 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester

11/14 – Belfast, UK @ The Belfast Empire Music Hall

11/15 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/16 – Glasgow, SC @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse

*w/ Panic! At The Disco

Emotional Creature is out 7/22 via Mom+Pop.