Beach Bunny – “Entropy”

New Music June 8, 2022 12:36 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Beach Bunny – “Entropy”

New Music June 8, 2022 12:36 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Next month, Chicago’s Beach Bunny will release their sophomore album, Emotional Creature. So far, the indie-pop cover stars have shared lead single “Oxygen,” “Fire Escape,” “Karate” (with a video featuring a cameo from Bob Odenkirk), and now they’re back with another new single and video: “Entropy.”

Like the previous Emotional Creature offerings, “Entropy” is a Y2K-era pop-rock blast, full of melodic guitar riffs, which are punctuated by Lili Trifilio’s yearning vocals. The video, meanwhile, continues down the previously discussed sci-fi aesthetic, with the band crafting a full action-adventure storyline inspired by Star Wars and Star Trek.

Watch below.

TOURDATES:
06/05-08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera A La Ciutat
06/10-12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/13 – Athens, GR @ Plisskën Festival
06/15 – London, UK @ Camden Assembly SOLD OUT
07/22-24 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean SOLD OUT
07/30-31 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/08 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT
08/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage SOLD OUT
08/28 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music and Arts Festival
09/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*
09/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*
09/11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*
09/13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*
09/14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*
10/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord SOLD OUT
11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
11/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo
11/04 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
11/05 – Brussels, BE @ La Botanique
11/06 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
11/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
11/11- Bristol, UK @ SWX
11/12 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester
11/14 – Belfast, UK @ The Belfast Empire Music Hall
11/15 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/16 – Glasgow, SC @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse

*w/ Panic! At The Disco

Emotional Creature is out 7/22 via Mom+Pop.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kacey Musgraves Filing “Massive Complaint” Over “Hostile” American Airlines Employee

2 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022 So Far

2 days ago 0

Watch Guns N’ Roses Play “Reckless Life” For The First Time In 29 Years

4 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Sued For Allegedly Stealing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” From Country Song With The Same Title

5 days ago 0

Kate Bush Shares Statement After Stranger Things Resurgence

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest