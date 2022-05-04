Watch Beach Bunny’s “Karaoke” Video Featuring Bob Odenkirk

Indie-pop cover stars Beach Bunny are currently anticipating the release of their sophomore album, Emotional Creature, out in July. Ahead of the release, the Chicago group, led by Lili Trifilio, have shared lead single “Oxygen” and “Fire Escape.” Now, they’re sharing a new video for “Karaoke,” which features a cameo from Bob Odenkirk and is very much in line with the band’s previously explained “full-blown sci-fi aesthetic” for Emotional Creature.

As a press release lays out, “Karaoke” is just part one of Beach Bunny’s Star Wars-meets-Star Trek “galactic adventure” visual series, though one character in the video certainly resembles Dr. Manhattan from Watchmen. As for Odenkirk, the Better Call Saul star plays the band’s “Star Captain.”

“‘Karaoke’ is a song about having a crush — it’s about infatuation, fleeting feelings, and the bittersweet nature of uncertainty,” Trifilio explains. “It’s about learning pieces of who someone is and liking them before even knowing the whole story.”

Watch the video for “Karaoke” below.

Emotional Creature is out 7/22 via Mom+Pop.