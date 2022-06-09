For the last several months, Sophie Allison has been rolling out the new Soccer Mommy album Sometimes, Forever. (Spoiler alert: It’s one of the best of the year so far.) We’ve heard several songs from it already, including “Shotgun,” “Unholy Affliction,” and “Bones.” Today, she’s back with one more before the album drops later this month.

Allison’s latest is called “newdemo.” “I didn’t want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic,” she said in a statement. “We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so ‘newdemo’ had a huge transformation in the studio. It’s one of my favorites off of the record.”

Check it out below.

Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 on Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.