Tenacious D Release Who Medley, Fiber Bars

Somewhat surprisingly, our last couple posts on titanically hammy comedy-rock duo Tenacious D’s recent activity are politics–adjacent. That continues today with a new medley benefitting Everytown For Gun Safety. Jack Black and Kyle Gass have covered a series of the Who songs including “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s A Doctor,” and “Go To The Mirror!” to be released on a 7″ with all proceeds going to Everytown. They’ve also released a video for the medley directed by Liam Lynch, who also oversaw the band’s 2006 movie The Pick Of Destiny.

In a press release, the band writes, “Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy.”

Watch the video below and pre-order the 7″ here.

In other Tenacious D news, the band has partnered with NuGo Nutrition on their own line of chocolate peanut butter fiber bars called Tenacious D Fiber D’Lish. There’s a statement on that, too: “The world is so constipated right now. Never fear. Tenacious D to the rescue! Our new fiber bar is so Delicious and chock full of colon cleansing fiber…you will be dropping perfectly tapered Deuces in no time! You’re welcome, world! Enjoy.”

Have a look at the Fiber D’Lish packaging below, where you can also find Tenacious D’s upcoming tour dates.