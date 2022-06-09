Zola Jesus – “Into The Wild”

Shervin Lainez

New Music June 9, 2022 9:23 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Zola Jesus – “Into The Wild”

Shervin Lainez

New Music June 9, 2022 9:23 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Over the last several months, Nika Roza Danilova has been rolling out her first Zola Jesus album in five years, Arkhon. So far we’ve heard several songs from it, including “Lost,” “Desire,” and “The Fall.” Today, she’s back with another one.

Danilova’s latest is called “Into The Wild.” “‘Into The Wild’ was written about the end of a relationship, and what seemed like the end of a former life,” Danilova said in a statement. “It was such an overwhelming, tumultuous time of my life; every step into the future felt like walking into the great unknown. My anxiety was at an all-time high, and getting through each day felt like a nearly impossible task. Songwriting was the only way to feel grounded in what I was experiencing. This song in particular became a beacon for me. I’m so grateful to have music as an outlet to help me navigate difficult periods, and hopefully those listening to this will also feel a deeper sense of stability through their own big changes.”

Arkhon is out 6/24 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kacey Musgraves Filing “Massive Complaint” Over “Hostile” American Airlines Employee

3 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022 So Far

3 days ago 0

$uicideboy$ Announce 2022 Grey Day Tour With JPEGMAFIA, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, More

2 days ago 0

The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

2 days ago 0

The Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All Time Doesn’t Exist

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest