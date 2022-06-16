Steve Lacy – “Mercury”

New Music June 16, 2022 12:12 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last we heard from Steve Lacy, the Internet member had shared his 2020 compilation album The Lo-Fis. He’s occasionally popped back up since then, hopping on Ravyn Lenae’s “Skin Tight,” playing Salt Lake City’s Kimby Block Party Festival and Coachella, and getting onstage with Thundercat in Los Angeles. Now, Lacy is sharing his first new song since 2019, and it’s titled “Mercury.”

Written, performed, and produced by Lacy, “Mercury” is a spirited combination of ’60s Brazilian bossa nova, ’70s bass-driven funk, and contemporary pop and R&B. It’ll also appear on Lacy’s forthcoming sophomore album Gemini Rights, which will be out later in the summer via RCA Records.

Watch the Rubberband-directed “Mercury” video below.

