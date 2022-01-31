Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party Festival Has Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco, Animal Collective, More

News January 31, 2022 12:16 PM By Tom Breihan

Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party Festival Has Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco, Animal Collective, More

News January 31, 2022 12:16 PM By Tom Breihan

Last October, the indie-centric Salt Lake City festival Kilby Block Party had its big post-pandemic return, with Young The Giant and Built To Spill headlining. We won’t have to wait long for the next edition. This spring, the Kilby Block Party will return, and it’s got a bill topped by Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco, Clairo, Steve Lacy, and Animal Collective. (It’s a little sobering to see Animal Collective below youngsters Clairo and Lacy on the bill, but that’s where we’re at now.)

The Kilby Block Party bill also features Car Seat Headrest, Mile High Club, Alvvays, Soccer Mommy, Lomelda, Bartees Strange, Sam Evian, Kevin Devine, and Kississippi, among others. The whole thing comes to Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City 5/13-14, and you can find all the relevant details here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson’s “A Whole New World (Aladdin‘s Theme)”

    5 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”

    3 days ago

    Spotify Removes Neil Young After Joe Rogan Vaccine Flap

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest