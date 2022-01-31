Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party Festival Has Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco, Animal Collective, More

Last October, the indie-centric Salt Lake City festival Kilby Block Party had its big post-pandemic return, with Young The Giant and Built To Spill headlining. We won’t have to wait long for the next edition. This spring, the Kilby Block Party will return, and it’s got a bill topped by Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco, Clairo, Steve Lacy, and Animal Collective. (It’s a little sobering to see Animal Collective below youngsters Clairo and Lacy on the bill, but that’s where we’re at now.)

The Kilby Block Party bill also features Car Seat Headrest, Mile High Club, Alvvays, Soccer Mommy, Lomelda, Bartees Strange, Sam Evian, Kevin Devine, and Kississippi, among others. The whole thing comes to Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City 5/13-14, and you can find all the relevant details here.