Watch Thundercat Perform With Haim, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Steve Lacy, Louis Cole, & Ty Dolla $ign In LA

News November 29, 2021 6:53 PM By Rachel Brodsky

On Saturday night, Thundercat played Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and brought out a whole crew in support: Haim, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Steve Lacy, Louis Cole, and Ty Dolla $ign. Oh, and Este Haim twerked on Thundercat and then fell down. Relatable!

Over the course of the evening, Thundercat performed his song “I Love Louis Cole” alongside the track’s namesake. He brought out Danielle and Este Haim (who cameo opposite Alana in the new Licorice Pizza) to join him on “3AM,” during which Este, as mentioned above, tripped mid-verse but recovered nicely. Thundercat was on hand for “Black Gold,” and Ty Dolla $ign for “Fair Chance.” Steve Lacy also showed up for “Black Qualls” and Kamasi Washington joined for “Them Changes” and “Funny Thing.” Thundercat also paid tribute to the late Chick Corea. Watch it all go down (falling pun not intended) below.

Comments

