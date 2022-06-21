Alex G has announced a new album, God Save The Animals, the proper follow-up to 2019’s House Of Sugar, though a couple months ago he released his debut film score for We’re All Going To The World’s Fair. The album will be out in September, and while Alex Giannascoli wrote the songs at home per usual, he recruited a handful of engineers to record them in studios around Philadelphia, and co-produced it with Jacob Portrait.

God Save The Animals includes “Blessing” — which was released last month and landed on our best songs of the week list — and “Mission,” “Forgive,” and “Miracles,” some tracks he’s been performing live for a bit.

Today, Alex G is sharing a new single called “Runner,” with a music video directed by Aldo Fisk that kind of acts as the angel to “Blessing”‘s devil. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “After All”

02 “Runner”

03 “Mission”

04 “S.D.O.S.”

05 “No Bitterness”

06 “Ain’t It Easy”

07 “Cross The Sea”

08 “Blessing”

09 “Early Morning Waiting”

10 “Immunity”

11 “Headroom Piano”

12 “Miracles”

13 “Forgive”

TOUR DATES:

08/12 Gothenberg, SE @ Way Out West

08/14 Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

08/15 Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

08/17 Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/19 Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/20 Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/22 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny

08/23 Edinburgh, SC @ The Liquid Room

10/06 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

10/07 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ~

10/08 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

10/09 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ~

10/10 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~

10/12 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ~

10/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ~ SOLD OUT

10/16 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ~ SOLD OUT

10/17 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ~

10/19 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^ SOLD OUT

10/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^ SOLD OUT

10/22 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^ SOLD OUT

10/23 Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse ^

10/24 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

10/26 Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

10/27 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips ^

10/29 Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

11/01 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/02 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/03 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/04 Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre ^

11/05 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^ SOLD OUT

11/06 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre ^

11/08 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/09 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/17 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

11/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

~ Barrie opening

^ Hatchie opening

# Sadurn openin

God Save The Animals is out 9/23 via Domino. Pre-order it here.