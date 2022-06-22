Kate Bush Gives First Interview About Stranger Things Resurgence: “The Whole World’s Gone Mad”

Chris Moorhouse/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

News June 22, 2022 8:18 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Kate Bush Gives First Interview About Stranger Things Resurgence: “The Whole World’s Gone Mad”

Chris Moorhouse/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

News June 22, 2022 8:18 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Last week, “Running Up That Hill” reached #1 on the UK charts. This was just the latest development in the song’s Stranger Things-fueled revival, and it led to Bush making history on a few counts — she’s now the oldest woman to have a #1 single in the UK, and she broke records for the longest stint between #1 singles as well a song’s longest journey from release to the top spot. We’ve already heard from Bush a few times during all the Stranger Things fervor, but now she’s given an official, very rare interview.

On today’s edition of BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Emma Barnett interviewed Bush. A lot of the conversation revolves around what Bush has already been talking about, the surprise at how big a deal this whole thing has become. “Well it’s just extraordinary,” Bush told Barnett. “I mean, you know, it’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

They discuss the song some more (and the fact that it was originally just titled “A Deal With God”), and Barnett asks Bush about ’80s nostalgia. While acknowledging how much awful stuff is going on, Bush counters that we’re also living in an “incredibly exciting” time now, given the rapid advances in technology and medicine. This prompts Barnett to ask if Bush knows about the TikTok subset WitchTok, inspired by the “Babooshka” video. Bush laughs and says it sounds ridiculous, mentions her phone is ancient, and eventually concludes with saying she’s just really into gardening now. You can listen to the whole conversation here.

Related

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Hits #1 In UK After Chart Rule Adjustment
Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Duke Deuce & Glorilla’s “Just Say That” Video Is A Berserk Masterpiece

5 days ago 0

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

1 week ago 0

Louis Theroux Discusses His Viral TikTok Rap “Jiggle Jiggle”

5 days ago 0

Drake On Honestly, Nevermind Reaction: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest