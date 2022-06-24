Christine And The Queens – “Je Te Vois Enfin”

Last we heard from French art-pop star Christine And The Queens, she’d made an appearance on New Jersey rapper and singer 070 Shake’s new track “Body,” which dropped about a month ago. Before that, Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier had prominent guest verse on Charli XCX’s glorious pop single “New Shapes” (along with Caroline Polachek). In fact, the last time Letissier released some original work was in September 2021 with the Joseph EP. Now, we have a new song from Letissier under her Redcar persona called “Je Te Vois Enfin” (“I Finally See You”), and it’s mixed by Mike Dean (Kanye West, Lana Del Rey, Jay-Z).

Press materials call this “a new era” for Letissier, so we’ll no doubt see some more new music soon.

