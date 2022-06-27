Kendrick Lamar Closes Glastonbury With “Godspeed For Women’s Rights” Chant
Kendrick Lamar closed out Glastonbury on Sunday night, and at the end of his set while he was performing “Savior,” he chanted “Godspeed for women’s rights; they judge you, they judge Christ” repeatedly in reaction to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. He also did a handful of tracks from his most recent album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, including “N95,” “Silent Hill,” and the aforementioned “Savior.”
It was Lamar’s third appearance in Europe this week following performances at Paris Fashion Week and Milano Summer Festival.
Watch video below.