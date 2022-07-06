Lande Hekt – “Gay Space Cadets”

New Music July 6, 2022 10:59 AM By James Rettig
0

Lande Hekt – “Gay Space Cadets”

New Music July 6, 2022 10:59 AM By James Rettig
0

Muncie Girls leader Lande Hekt is back with a new solo album, House Without A View, the follow-up to her 2021 Album Of The Week-worthy debut Going To Hell. It doesn’t include “Romantic,” the one-off track that she put out a couple months ago, but there are 11 other new songs, including today’s lead single “Gay Space Cadets,” a chiming song about getting out of your comfort zone. “I wanna travel to the end of the world, two gay space cadets,” Hekt sings in the chorus. “I wanna go where we’re saying things like ‘you ain’t seen nothing yet’/ I wanna do things that I’m scared of and not live in regret.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Half With You”
02 “Backstreet Snow”
03 “Cut My Hair”
04 “Gay Space Cadets”
05 “Always Hurt”
06 “House Without A View”
07 “Ground Shaking”
08 “What Could I Sell”
09 “First Girlfriend
10 “Lola”
11 “Take A Break”

House Without A View is out 9/23 via Get Better Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sony Removes Three Posthumous Michael Jackson Songs From Streaming Services Because Fans Think He Didn’t Sing On Them

1 day ago 0

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Responds To Concerns About Roskilde Performance

2 days ago 0

Metallica Respond To Stranger Things “Master Of Puppets” Scene

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Cher’s “Believe”

3 days ago 0

Killer Mike – “Run” (Feat. Young Thug)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest