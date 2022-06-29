Both members of the Brooklyn alt-rock duo just graduated college, and they’re now getting ready to release their new LP Household Name on Friday. Thus far, Momma have already shared a bunch of the songs that’ll appear on the LP: “Medicine,” “Rockstar,” “Speeding 72,” “Lucky.” Now, with the album release looming, they’ve hit us with one more new track.

The new single “Motorbike” fits squarely into Momma’s wheelhouse in that it sounds like it sounds like an unearthed nugget from mid-’90s alt-rock radio. Momma write big melodies, and they pair those melodies with pedal-mashing fuzz riffs, and that combination always wins. “Motorbike” has a revved-up tempo, distorted vocals, and guitars that sound like they’re all tangled up whenever they’re not blasting off for the stars. Check out the song below.

Household Name is out 7/1 via Polyvinyl/Lucky Number. Pre-order it here, and check out our interview with Momma here.