Momma – “Rockstar”

New Music February 22, 2022 1:01 PM By James Rettig
A few months ago, Momma released a new song, “Medicine,” their first material since their 2020 sophomore album Two Of Me. Today, they’re back with another new single, the gliding and grungy “Rockstar” on which the pair sing about the allure of the music industry.

“Etta and I wanted to write a song about making it big, and becoming rockstars. We didn’t want to take anything too seriously, lyrically or musically. We just wanted the song to sound big,” the band’s Allegra Weingarten said in a statement. “We thought it would be cool to have our own little rockumentary condensed in a 3-minute music video. It’s also kind of like a manifestation – I think we shamelessly want all of these things to happen in our careers.”

Check out a music video for the track below.

TOUR DATES:
03/26 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile # [SOLD OUT]
03/27 Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom #
03/29 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club # [SOLD OUT]
03/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre # [SOLD OUT]
05/06 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
05/10 London, UK @ Brixton Windmill
05/14 Manchester, UK @ YES
08/12 Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall !
08/16 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place !
08/17 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony !
08/19 Richmond, VA @ The National !
08/20 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa !
08/21 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre !
08/23 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater !
08/24 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor !
08/26 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn !
08/27 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine !
08/28 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall !
08/30 Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre !
08/31 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre !
09/02 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall !
09/03 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant !
09/04 Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre !
09/06 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre !
09/07 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre !
09/09 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore !
# w/ Wet Leg
! w/ Snail Mail

“Rockstar” is out now via Polyvinyl/Lucky Number.

