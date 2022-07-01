Quinton Brock – “My Shadow”
In recent months, the Buffalo-based artist Quinton Brock has gotten our attention with a homespun, hybridized form of indie rock. Singles like “To The Moon,” “Touch,” and “There For You” show a musician who’s always pushing in a bunch of different directions at once. Today, Brock has announced that his full-length debut is coming out next week, and he’s also shared the new single “My Shadow.” It’s a shorty, jangly burst of slightly seasick power-pop with a commendably weird guitar solo. Check it out below.
Quinton Brock’s debut album is out 7/8.