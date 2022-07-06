For the last few months, Florist have been rolling out a new self-titled album, their first full-band project since 2017. We’ve heard several singles from it already, including “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning),” “Spring In Hours,” and “Sci-Fi Silence.” The album finally arrives at the end of the month, but first the band is back with one more preview.

Florist’s latest single is called “Feathers.” “This song is a meditation on the cycles we follow all throughout our lives,” Emily Sprague said in a statement. “As individuals, as families, as humans. The motions we go through that stay the same just set in different scenes. The fears and the dreams that sculpt our journey through this experience of life on earth, and our continually shifting perspective along the way.”

Check it out below.

Florist is out 7/29 via Double Double Whammy.