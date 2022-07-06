Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Clairo On “Bags” In Italy
Clairo, who is currently touring 2021’s Sling in Europe, shared a bill with Phoebe Bridgers tonight in Milan, Italy. Playing at the Carroponte, Clairo brought Bridgers out to perform “Bags” (from her 2019 debut LP Immunity). Clairo and Bridgers, of course, both contributed backing vocals to Lorde’s Solar Power, including the title track and “Stoned At The Nail Salon.” About a week ago, Lorde brought Clairo and Arlo Parks to perform “Stoned At The Nail Salon” at Glastonbury, where Bridgers was also performing. Watch some fan-shot footage below of Bridgers and Clairo playing “Bags” together below.