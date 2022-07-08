Watch Karate Reunite For First Show In 17 Years

Karate, the cult-beloved, jazz-inflected Boston post-hardcore band, announced their first tour in 17 years back in March, pegged to the Numero Group’s new reissues of their catalog. (They’ve since added a gig at next weekend’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.) The first of those shows went down in Cambridge at The Sinclair on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, and footage from both shows has emerged online. It looks and sounds like Geoff Farina and friends are in fighting form.

Here are a few clips from Wednesday’s show:

Karate. The Sinclair. 7/6/2022. Incredible show; as good as when I saw them in the 90s. Also great to feel 16 again. pic.twitter.com/dlU1GnHjwl — Erin Osmon (@ohnoerino) July 7, 2022

And here are a couple from Thursday:

Guess I’d better see Karate at Pitchfork fest, eh?