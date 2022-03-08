Pitchfork 2022 Headlined By The National, Mitski, & The Roots

After moving to September last year for COVID reasons, the Chicago edition of Pitchfork Music Festival is returning to its original midsummer calendar placement in 2022. The fest will run from July 15-17 at Union Park in Chicago, and its lineup is looking stellar.

Headliners this year include the National, Mitski, and the Roots. Also on deck: Spiritualized, Tierra Whack, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Earl Sweatshirt, Parquet Courts, Noname, Toro Y Moi, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, BADBADNOTGOOD, Indigo De Souza, Iceage, Karate (I was right!), Tirzah, Cate Le Bon, Tkay Maidza, Spirit Of The Beehive, Spellling, Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, the Armed, Chubby & The Gang, Yeule, Arooj Aftab, Injury Reserve, KAINA, L’Rain, Camp Cope, Wiki, Hyd, Jeff Parker & The New Breed, Ethel Cain, CupcakKe, Sofia Kourtesis, and Pink Siifu. Good lineup!

Tickets info is available here. Check out the daily lineup breakdown below and pray for a lightning-strike performance on the level of last year’s Yves Tumor set.

FRIDAY:

The National

Spiritualized

Parquet Courts

Tierra Whack

Amber Mark

Dawn Richard

Tkay Maidza

Indigo De Souza

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

SPELLLING

Camp Cope

Wiki

Ethel Cain

CupcakKe

SATURDAY:

Mitski

Japanese Breakfast

Lucy Dacus

Low

Magdalena Bay

Dry Cleaning

Karate

Iceage

Yeule

Arooj Aftab

The Armed

Chubby & the Gang

Hyd

Jeff Parker & the New Breed

SUNDAY:

The Roots

Toro Y Moi

Earl Sweatshirt

Noname

BADBADNOTGOOD

Cate Le Bon

Tirzah

Xenia Rubinos

Erika de Casier

Injury Reserve

KAINA

L’Rain

Sofia Kourtesis

Pink Siifu