Pitchfork 2022 Headlined By The National, Mitski, & The Roots
After moving to September last year for COVID reasons, the Chicago edition of Pitchfork Music Festival is returning to its original midsummer calendar placement in 2022. The fest will run from July 15-17 at Union Park in Chicago, and its lineup is looking stellar.
Headliners this year include the National, Mitski, and the Roots. Also on deck: Spiritualized, Tierra Whack, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Earl Sweatshirt, Parquet Courts, Noname, Toro Y Moi, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, BADBADNOTGOOD, Indigo De Souza, Iceage, Karate (I was right!), Tirzah, Cate Le Bon, Tkay Maidza, Spirit Of The Beehive, Spellling, Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, the Armed, Chubby & The Gang, Yeule, Arooj Aftab, Injury Reserve, KAINA, L’Rain, Camp Cope, Wiki, Hyd, Jeff Parker & The New Breed, Ethel Cain, CupcakKe, Sofia Kourtesis, and Pink Siifu. Good lineup!
Tickets info is available here. Check out the daily lineup breakdown below and pray for a lightning-strike performance on the level of last year’s Yves Tumor set.
FRIDAY:
The National
Spiritualized
Parquet Courts
Tierra Whack
Amber Mark
Dawn Richard
Tkay Maidza
Indigo De Souza
SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE
SPELLLING
Camp Cope
Wiki
Ethel Cain
CupcakKe
SATURDAY:
Mitski
Japanese Breakfast
Lucy Dacus
Low
Magdalena Bay
Dry Cleaning
Karate
Iceage
Yeule
Arooj Aftab
The Armed
Chubby & the Gang
Hyd
Jeff Parker & the New Breed
SUNDAY:
The Roots
Toro Y Moi
Earl Sweatshirt
Noname
BADBADNOTGOOD
Cate Le Bon
Tirzah
Xenia Rubinos
Erika de Casier
Injury Reserve
KAINA
L’Rain
Sofia Kourtesis
Pink Siifu