Sorry released one of the best debut albums of 2020 with 925 and they followed that up last year with the Twixtustwain EP. Today, they’re back to announce their second full-length album, Anywhere But Here — which I can only hope (but probably isn’t) named after the excellent Mona Simpson novel. “If our first version of London in 925 was innocent and fresh-faced, then this is rougher around the edges,” the band’s Louis O’Bryen teased in a statement. “It’s a much more haggard place.”

The band co-produced the album with Ali Chant and Portishead’s Adrian Utley, and a few months back they released “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved,” which appears on it. Now they’re sharing another new single, “Let The Lights On,” which has quickly turned into one of my favorite songs of the year. It’s an ecstatic but downtrodden song about trying to find transcendence in a dark room, and its accompanying music video shows O’Bryen and Asha Lorenz doing just that. “People love what you had on the dance floor,” Lorenz repeats throughout, an invitation to let loose.

Sorry said: “It’s a fun love song for the club. A bittersweet track for us. It kinda touches on how you want to be honest and say things directly, but in the end that can also ruin them. If you’ve got a light don’t let it go out… sometimes you have to leave things behind but it’s hard to do.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Let The Lights On”

02 “Tell Me”

03 “Key To The City”

04 “Willow Tree”

05 “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved”

06 “I Miss The Fool”

07 “Step”

08 “Closer”

09 “Baltimore”

10 “Hem Of The Fray”

11 “Quit While You’re Ahead”

12 “Screaming In The Rain”

13 “Again”

Anywhere But Here is out 10/7 via Domino.