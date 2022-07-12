It’s been six years since the last proper Tegan And Sara album — not counting 2019’s Hey, I’m Just Like You, where they reimagined some of their earliest songs — but they’ve kept plenty busy since then with a memoir and an upcoming TV show based on that memoir. But today they’re back with news of a new studio album called Crybaby, which will be out in October.

Crybaby was produced with John Congleton at studios in Seattle and Los Angeles. “This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together,” Tegan Quin said in a press release. “It wasn’t even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster,’ or ‘It’s going to be in a different key.'”

A couple months ago, the pair shared “Fucking Up What Matters,” which will appear on the album, and today they’re sharing another new song called “Yellow.” Here’s what Sara had to say about it:

[It] was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood – wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time. Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.

It comes with a Mark Myers-directed video that nods to the music video for another song also called “Yellow.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Can’t Grow Up”

02 “All I Wanted”

03 “Fucking Up What Matters”

04 “Yellow”

05 “Smoking Weed Alone”

06 “Faded Like A Feeling”

07 “I’m Okay”

08 “Pretty Shitty Time”

09 “Under My Control”

10 “This Ain’t Going Well”

11 “Sometimes I See Stars”

12 “Whatever That Was”

TOUR DATES:

10/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/28 Boston, MA @ Royale

10/29 New York, NY @ Pier 17

10/30 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

11/01 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/02 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/04 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/05 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/06 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/08 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/11 Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

11/12 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

11/13 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/18 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/19 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/20 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Crybaby is out 10/21 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-order it