Marci – "Pass Time"

Samuel Houston

July 12, 2022
0

Next month, TOPS keyboardist Marta Cikojevic is releasing her debut self-titled album as Marci. We’ve heard three songs from it so far — “Entertainment,” “Immaterial Girl,” and “Terminal” (that last one made it onto our best songs of the week list) — and today she’s back with another one, “Pass Time.” It’s a pretty, whispery one that Cikojevic said is about “recognizing the same cycles you’ve put yourself in, and finding a way out. Trying to snap out of a bad habit, even when it feels so good.” Listen below.

Marci is out 8/5 via Arbutus Records. Pre-order it here.

