Marci (TOPS’ Marta Cikojevic) – “Entertainment”

Marta Cikojevic joined the Montreal dream-pop band TOPS on keyboard in 2017, right around the time they released their excellent album Sugar At The Gate. TOPS have released one more album since then, 2020’s I Feel Alive, and they’ve put out some stray singles. Today, Cikojevic is unveiling her solo project, Marci, with her first-ever single “Entertainment,” which was produced by her TOPS bandmate David Carriere. “‘Entertainment’ is having fun flirting with life, with lust, or without purpose,” Cikojevic said in a statement. “Its conception was uncomplicated, we took parts from a song that was proving difficult to finish, added some new ingredients and it came out like cake.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
10/08 Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club
10/10 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
10/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
10/13 Chicago, IL @ Schubas
10/14 Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
10/15 Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
10/28 Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

“Entertainment” is out now via Arbutus Records.

James Rettig Staff

