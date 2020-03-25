TOPS – “Direct Sunlight”

The Montreal pop dreamers TOPS are releasing a new album next week, I Feel Alive, the follow-up to 2017’s satisfying Sugar At The Gate. They’ve shared a handful of songs from it already, including the title track, “Witching Hour,” and “Colder & Closer.” Today, they’re back with another one, “Direct Sunlight.”

It’s loose and sunny, featuring pulsing synths and pinwheel turns. Bandleader Jane Penney tries to stave off the darkness. “Get a load of that sunshine in your life/ They play shadow games/ I play with the light/ Promise me we’ll always be me,” she sings.

Listen to it below.

I Feel Alive is out 4/3 via their own label Musique TOPS. Pre-order it here.