Marci – “Immaterial Girl”

New Music May 3, 2022 5:05 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Marci – “Immaterial Girl”

New Music May 3, 2022 5:05 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Marci — aka Marta Cikojevic, keyboardist for the woozy Montreal indie band TOPS — released her debut solo single “Entertainment” earlier this year. Inevitably, that single is part of a debut solo album. Marci’s self-titled LP is out in August on Arbutus, and she’s sharing another song from the record today.

Like “Entertainment,” the new “Immaterial Girl” (and all the songs on Marci) are produced by TOPS’ David Carriere. This one continues the mildly lo-fi ’70s and ’80s pop feel heard on the previous single. It’s a funky, breezy track powered by squelchy keyboard and effervescent guitar, topped off by a soaring disco chorus. Director Chloé Soldevila’s video further accentuates the vibe. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “All Of Your Love”
02 “Immaterial Girl”
03 “Entertainment”
04 “Terminal”
05 “Pass Time”
06 “Play By Play”
07 “Deeper Shade Of Blue”
08 “Call The Wild
09 “When Love Had Just Begun
10 “Electricity
11 “BB I Would Die”

Marci is out 8/5 on Arbutus. TOPS also have a new EP on the way.

Justin Aranha

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Axl Rose Join Carrie Underwood On Two Guns N’ Roses Classics At Stagecoach

2 days ago 0

Watch Madonna Join Maluma On Two Songs In Medellín

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Puff Daddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Feat. Mase)

2 days ago 0

The Locust Drummer Gabe Serbian Dead At 44

2 days ago 0

Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest