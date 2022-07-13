Watch Phoebe Bridgers Discuss Women’s Rights And Abortion On MSNBC

Phoebe Bridgers has long been a vocal advocate for abortion rights, well before the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. When the draft opinion leaked in May, Bridgers shared her own abortion story, writing, “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.” Later, during her Glastonbury set, Bridgers led the audience in a chant of “Fuck the Supreme Court!” Now, Bridgers is a guest on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber, where she talks with Melber about the erosion of women’s rights. In response to Melber asking if she’s seen anyone walk out of her shows when she advocates for women’s healthcare, Bridgers said: “I’ve only actually seen it a couple of times, people walking out. But it always is validating in some way. I think I get pretty self-conscious of having a fanbase [where] it can feel like when I talk I’m preaching to the choir, so it’s nice to know that a message is getting to somebody who disagrees with me.”

“I think people are terrified,” Bridgers continued. “We have a dollar of each ticket going to the Mariposa Fund, which is an abortion fund based in Santa Fe, and there’s all kinds of things we can do. But I hate that the responsibility has been thrown on these grassroots organizations instead of the government.”

Describing her shock around long-established rights being taken away, Bridgers pointed out that her younger fans are less surprised. “I think I’ve been raised my whole life thinking, ‘Everything’s moving up! It can only get better!’… As a 27-year-old, that’s how it feels to me,” she said. “But I definitely talk to 20-year-old people who are like, ‘What do you mean? It’s been a trash fire since I was watching the news with my parents.'”

Watch Bridgers’ interview below.