Goon – “Emily Says”

This week, the dreamy Los Angeles rock group Goon are releasing a new album, Hour Of Green Evening. They’ve shared “Angelnumber 1210” and “Ochre” from it already, and today they’re back with one final single: “Emily Says.” The Emily in question is frontman Kenny Becker’s wife Emily Elkin, who plays cello in Angel Olsen’s live band and has worked with Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, and more. “This song is about how her and I meeting each other was the most joyful thing to ever happen to both of us, but also didn’t cure either of us from our anxieties or depression,” Becker said in a statement. “I wanted to focus on the heart-wringing conflict between those two things.” Listen below.

Hour Of Green Evening is out 7/15.