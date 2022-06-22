Goon – “Ochre”

New Music June 22, 2022 2:12 PM By Rachel Brodsky
New Music June 22, 2022 2:12 PM By Rachel Brodsky
In May, LA’s Goon announced a new album, Hour Of Green Evening, out in July and featuring Spoon’s Alex Fischel on piano and keyboards. At the time, they shared lead single “Angelnumber 1210.” Now, Goon is back with another album track, a mid-tempo indie-rock number called “Ochre,” which features some piano improv from Fischel on the outro.

Taking its name from the paint color “Yellow Ochre,” “Ochre” is about “that feeling when you’re laying in bed wide awake at 3 am and your mind is racing so you go for a walk,” according to frontman Kenny Becker, who does all of the band’s artwork.

Listen to “Ochre” below.

Hour Of Green Evening is out 7/15.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

